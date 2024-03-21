Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $396,000 in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 202.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RE/MAX

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.