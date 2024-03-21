Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 13,194 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

