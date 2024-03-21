Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $572.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

