Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Waterstone Financial worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

