Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.2 %

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

