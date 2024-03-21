Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 208,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

