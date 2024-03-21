Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

CLW stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on CLW

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.