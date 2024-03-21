Expion360 (XPON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Expion360 to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expion360 Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $108,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,727,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,152,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expion360

Expion360 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPON. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expion360 during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

