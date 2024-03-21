Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Express Price Performance

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Express by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

