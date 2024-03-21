Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Express has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Express by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

