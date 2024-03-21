Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Up 3.8 %

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

