Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 6.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

