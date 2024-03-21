FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $2.15. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.22.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.43%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

