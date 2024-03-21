Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

FAST opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

