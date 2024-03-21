Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.