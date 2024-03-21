Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

