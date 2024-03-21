Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,069.22

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,069.22 ($13.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.23). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,097 ($13.97), with a volume of 191,903 shares traded.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10,970.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($557,988.54). Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

