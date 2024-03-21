Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8,336.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

