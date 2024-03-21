Financial Review: Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) versus Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Univest Financial 15.85% 8.89% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $1.08 10.80 Univest Financial $296.82 million 1.99 $71.10 million $2.41 8.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tri City Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.3% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tri City Bankshares and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Tri City Bankshares.

Dividends

Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Tri City Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto and home loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. In addition, it offers credit and debits cards; and digital and telephone banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, tax payments, and fraud prevention services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Its Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

