Financial Survey: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -4.28% -1.78% -1.38% UFP Technologies 11.23% 25.48% 17.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.66 -$52.44 million ($0.35) -15.97 UFP Technologies $400.07 million 4.32 $44.92 million $5.85 38.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.34%. UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $238.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats AngioDynamics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

