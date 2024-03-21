First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in First American Financial by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in First American Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $12,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

