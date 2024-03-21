First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $52,808.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00.

First Busey Stock Up 3.5 %

First Busey stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

