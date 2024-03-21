First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

