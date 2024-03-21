First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.96 on Thursday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.