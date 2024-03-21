First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after purchasing an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,284 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

