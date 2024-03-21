First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 12,530 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

