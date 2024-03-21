First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 8,171 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

