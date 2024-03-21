First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $94.09 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

