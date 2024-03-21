First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

