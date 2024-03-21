First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.67 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

