First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $362.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

