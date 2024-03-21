First Citizens Financial Corp Has $336,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

