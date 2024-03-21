First Citizens Financial Corp Has $810,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.