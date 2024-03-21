First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

