First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

