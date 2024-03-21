First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,160,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DVY stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

