First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

