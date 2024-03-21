First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 1,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

