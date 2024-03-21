First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,023 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $247.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.84 and a 1 year high of $247.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

