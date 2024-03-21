First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 118,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.