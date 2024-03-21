First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,560 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

IDV opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

