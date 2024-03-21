First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

