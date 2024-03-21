First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,774 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

