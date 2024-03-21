First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,870 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

