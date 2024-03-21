First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 898 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.