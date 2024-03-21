First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.