First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

