First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 15th

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

FFMH opened at $26.80 on Thursday. First Farmers and Merchants has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

