First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 15th

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
FFMH opened at $26.80 on Thursday. First Farmers and Merchants has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.
