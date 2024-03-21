First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.
About First Farmers Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers Financial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.