First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.22.

FM opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7777202 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

